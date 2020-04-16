Former India speedster Zaher Khan, who has played under the leadership of two great Indian captains Sourav Ganguly and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, said that both the skippers shared a lot of similarities in the way they led the team.

Speaking in a chat show on Oaktree Sports YouTube channel, Zaheer said that both Dhoni and Ganguly had the knack to back youngsters who with the right support have fetched India a lot of glories.

“Absolutely, that’s what you need at that stage of your career (push from Ganguly). When you’re starting your careers at the international level, you need all the support you can and then it will be upto you to shape your career. But that initial support is very vital,” Zaheer said.

“In Indian cricket, every decade the captain has passed the baton to the next in line and the person who has taken the baton has led to the team to the next level,” the 41-year-old added.

Meanwhile, Dhoni last played for India in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup after which he took a sabbatical from competitive cricket.

The 2011 World Cup-winning captain had joined the Chennai Super Kings camp thinking the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League would start as scheduled before it was postponed.

The three-time IPL-winning skipper with Chennai, Dhoni, had joined the Yellow Army’s training camp on March 2 before it was cancelled on March 14 due to the global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has led Chennai to three IPL titles, besides two Champions League titles in 2010 and 2014. He has so far played 190 IPL matches (including two editions for Rising Pune Supergiants) and has scored 4,432 runs, including 23 half-centuries.