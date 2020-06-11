The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking at all options to host the postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) behind closed doors at the end of this year, stated board president Sourav Ganguly in his letter to all the affiliated members of the body.

“The BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure that we are able to stage the IPL this year, even if it means playing the tournament in empty stadiums,” read the letter as reported by ANI on Thursday.

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 this year, was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended indefinitely due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, several media had suggested that the BCCI was looking at the possibility to host the 13th edition of the IPL from September 25 to November 1, considering that the T20 World Cup – scheduled to take place at the same time – would be postponed.

With Ganguly’s letter, a fresh ray of hope has been injected in the crisis-laden cricket scenario of the country whereof all forms of the game have come to a standstill. The BCCI boss further stated that that training and competitive cricket might resume in the next two months.

“The BCCI is in the process of developing a COVID-19 Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) for all State Cricket Associations. Essentially this SOP is being made with a view of providing our Members with a standard set of guidelines which will help the associations to resume cricket in their respective areas,” Ganguly wrote.

About domestic cricket, he said, “Moving ahead, the BCCI is in the process of planning the domestic competitions for the next cricketing season. We are working on various formats and options in our endeavour to ensure that various domestic tournaments are held, they stay competitive and participation is feasible. The BCCI will come up with more details on this front over the next couple of weeks.”

The stoppage of cricket has caused immense financial hardships to the ones belonging to the lower strata of the game. Speaking about that, Ganguly said that the board had tried to clear the dues of everyone involved with the governing body during the lockdown period.

“The BCCI has made all efforts to release due and payable funds/grants to its various members. Associations which have made proper submissions of their accounts and fund utilisation certificate have already received their grants. The BCCI will endeavour to release due and payable funds/grants for the remaining associations as well, once all documentation formalities are completed from their end,” the former India captain said.