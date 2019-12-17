Left-handed Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has grabbed a spot in both ICC Women’s ODI, T20I teams of the year. Mandhana has played 51 ODIs and 66 T20Is in which she has scored 2,025 and 1,451 runs, respectively.

Apart from Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami and Poonam Yadav have also found a spot in ICC ODI team of the year while Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav have made it to the ICC T20I team of the year.

The ICC announced on Tuesday that Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry has been named the Women’s Cricketer of the Year for 2019 and walks away with the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award. The award was last year bagged by Mandhana.

Perry has also been named as the ICC Women’s ODI Player of the Year. She has had a stellar year across formats, with three hundreds, including one in the Ashes Test. She averages 73.50 from 12 ODIs this year, where she has also taken 21 wickets, including a national record 7/22. She became the first player to complete 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20I cricket.

Perry dominated the crease throughout 2019 alongside opening partner and fellow award winner Alyssa Healy.

Named as T20I Cricketer of the Year for the second year running, Healy entered the record books in October, scoring a world record 148* off 61 balls against Sri Lanka – the highest score by a woman in T20Is.

The wicket-keeper batter reached her half-century off 25 balls and her maiden hundred off just 46, for the fastest century ever by an Australian man or woman.

Both Perry and Healy have also been named in the women’s ODI and T20I teams of the year, alongside fellow Australian and national team captain Meg Lanning, who has been named as skipper of both the 50-over and 20-over sides.

Chanida Sutthiruang of Thailand was named ICC Women’s Emerging Player of the Year.

ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year (in batting order): 1. Alyssa Healy (wk) – Australia, 2. Smriti Mandhana – India, 3. Tamsin Beaumont – England, 4. Meg Lanning (c) – Australia, 5. Stafanie Taylor – West Indies, 6. Ellyse Perry – Australia, 7. Jess Jonassen – Australia, 8. Shikha Pandey – India, 9. Jhulan Goswami – India, 10. Megan Schutt – Australia, 11. Poonam Yadav – India

ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year (in batting order): 1. Alyssa Healy (wk) – Australia, 2. Danielle Wyatt – England, 3. Meg Lanning (c) – Australia, 4. Smriti Mandhana – India, 5. Lizelle Lee – South Africa, 6. Ellyse Perry – Australia, 7. Deepti Sharma – India, 8. Nida Dar – Pakistan, 9. Megan Schutt – Australia, 10. Shabnim Ismail – South Africa, 11. Radha Yadav – India.