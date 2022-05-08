Skipped mega auction as I was not treated properly in IPL for last couple of years: Gayle

Chris Gayle, a West Indies cricket legend, has stated that a “lack of respect” for him in the Indian Premier League over the last few years prompted him not to enter the mega auction earlier this year.

The 42-year-old opening batter, on the other hand, stated that he is looking forward to returning to the IPL next season and winning the title for either Royal Challengers Bangalore or Punjab Kings. Chris Gayle has played for KKR, RCB, and Punjab Kings during his long IPL career.

Gayle has the most sixes in the tournament’s history, as well as the highest IPL score of 175 in 2013.

“For the last couple of years, the way the IPL went about, I felt like I wasn’t treated properly,” Gayle told mirror.co.uk. “So I thought ‘okay, you (Gayle) didn’t get the respect you deserved after you did so much for the sport and IPL.’ So I said ‘okay, that’s it, I’m not going to bother to enter the draft,’ so I left it as it is. There is always going to (be) life after cricket so I’m just trying to adapt to normality.”

The batting legend stated his desire to win his first IPL trophy with either Royal Challengers Bangalore or Punjab Kings.

“Next year I’m coming back, they need me! I’ve represented three teams in the IPL, Kolkata (Knight Riders), RCB and Punjab. Between RCB and Punjab, I would love to get a title, with one of those two teams. I had a great stint with RCB where I was more successful within the IPL, and Punjab, they’ve been good. I love to explore and I love challenges so let’s see what happens,” added Gayle.

(Inputs from IANS)