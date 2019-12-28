After MC Mary Kom drubbed Nikhat Zareen 9-1 in the much-awaited 51-kg final bout of the Olympic Qualifiers trials, the latter said she “felt hurt” by the way Mary Kom behaved with her and alleged that the six-time world champion had used “bad word” for her after the match was over.

“I am happy with how I performed. I gave my all. I did not like her behaviour after the bout. I expected that as a senior boxer she would appreciate my effort. I felt hurt but I don’t want to comment anything more,” Zareen was quoted as saying to the reporters by PTI.

“She also used a bad word for me (after the bout) but it’s ok,” she added.

“Why should I shake hands with her? If she wants others to respect her then she should first respect others. I don’t like people with such nature. Just prove your point inside the ring, not outside,” Mary Kom was seen saying to the reporters at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium complex after the bout.

The 2012 Olympic bronze medal winner pugilist further added, “I am also a human being, I also get irritated. Can’t I get angry when my credentials are questioned like this? And this wasn’t the first time. It has happened so many times with me despite the fact that no other Indian boxer has achieved what I have achieved.”

Notably, the fight got a lot of limelight as Zareen had kicked up a storm a few weeks ago by demanding a fair chance against Mary after the Boxing Federation of India selected the six-time world champion for the Olympic qualifiers without any trial due to her consistent international performances.

