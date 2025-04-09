World Boxing forms interim body to oversee BFI affairs

World Boxing has formed an interim committee to oversee the affairs of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) to ensure administrative continuity and management of domestic and international competitions.

World Boxing President Boris van der Vorst has written to BFI chairman Ajay Singh, conveying the appointment of a six-member committee.

The committee will be headed by Singh for “a period not extending 90 days”.

The six-member committee includes BFI Vice President Narender Kumar Nirwan, Executive Director Arun Malik and Olympian L Sarita Devi. One of the remaining two members of the committee would be a nominee of the India Olympic Committee (IOA), “to be nominated in consultation with the President IOA – Member,” the letter dated April 7 said.

IOA President PT Usha is yet to nominate a member. Singapore Boxing Association’s president Fairuz Mohamed is also a part of the committee. He will also serve as a representative from World Boxing as an observer, “to validate the work of this committee”.

The BFI has witnessed infighting and factionalism in the run-up to the elections which have faced multiple delays and controversies. The BFI elections, originally scheduled for February 2, have been marred by legal disputes and procedural delays.

To make matters worse, Singh suspended BFI secretary Hemanta Kalita and treasurer Digvijay Singh after an inquiry led by former Delhi High Court judge Sudhir Kumar Jain found the duo guilty of “financial irregularities.”

In response, both Kalita and Digvijay have challenged the decision in court.

Amidst the chaos, the Ajay Singh-led BFI conducted the women’s nationals in Greater Noida last month but the tournament lacked the star presence as several boxers, including Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain skipped the event.

“This Interim Committee is being formed to provide administrative continuity and safeguard the rights and interests of Indian boxers until elections are held and a new democratic executive committee is elected,” the letter from van der Vorst read.

The interim committee has been tasked with multiple responsibilities including day-to-day management of the BFI to ensure administrative continuity; organise domestic competitions including national championship in ‘a fair, transparent, and inclusive manner and taking all steps necessary to ensure participation.’

The committee will select Indian teams for international events on the basis of selection policy in a timely manner and coordinate with SAI, IOA and other national stakeholders for protecting the interest of Indian boxing and its athletes.

“Overseeing financial matters, including the operation and management of BFI’s bank accounts, to ensure transparency and discipline; representing BFI in all ongoing and future legal proceedings, with the authority to act in the best interests of the Federation” were also listed as the responsibilities.

World Boxing, which received recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in February also stated that the committee will have to initiate the revision and alignment of the BFI constitution in line with World Boxing’s statutes and Indian legal requirements and resolve issues related to the registration and legality of the Indian boxing body.

The committee has been asked to submit its first report to World Boxing within 30 days, “outlining the steps taken, processes adopted, and the roadmap ahead,” it added.