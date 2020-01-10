After Shane Warne put up his ‘Baggy Green’ cap for auction to donate the amount in the Australian bushfires relief efforts, the coveted cap received a surprising amount of A$1,007,500 million on Friday.

Warne sold his Baggy Green through an online auction, with 100 per cent of the proceeds dedicated to bushfire victims. According to the auction house’s website, the highly sought-after item was sold to ‘M.C. from Sydney’.

“Thankyou so much to everyone that placed a bid & a huge Thankyou / congrats to the successful bidder – you have blown me away with your generosity and this was way beyond my expectations ! The money will go direct to the Red Cross bushfire appeal. Thankyou (sic),” said Warne on Twitter.

The former Australia leg-spinner Warne, who wore his baggy green cap from 1992 to 2007, played 145 Tests for his national team and scalped 708 wickets — second-highest wicket-taker in the format following Muttiah Muralitharan’s 800.

In the ongoing Australian bushfires, at least Twenty-seven people were killed, thousands have been made homeless and thousands of others have had to evacuate repeatedly as the monster fires have scorched through more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres) of land, an area the size of South Korea.

Devastated by the destruction, the International Cricket Council also urged the global cricket family to help the affected by donating in the relief fund.