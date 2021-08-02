Shane Warne tests Covid-positive

Australian spin-bowling legend Shane Warne has tested positive for COVID-19 during his coaching stint with Lord’s-based London Spirit side, which is playing in the inaugural England’s limited-overs competition The Hundred.

The club issued a statement that the 51-year-old, cricketer-turned-commentator-turned coach was self-isolating.

Warne reported to have felt sick ahead of his team’s match against Southern Brave at Lord’s on Sunday. It is reported that, none of the London Spirit squad has been affected.

Before the match on Sunday, Spirit had issued a statement saying, “London Spirit men’s head coach Shane Warne will be absent from today’s (Sunday) match against Southern Brave at Lord’s.”

“After feeling unwell this (Sunday) morning, Shane returned a positive lateral flow test and will isolate from the squad and support staff whilst he awaits PCR results.

Last week, Warne had told Sky News Australia that he would like people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 lockdown restrictions to lift.

“I think it’s just a matter of getting on with it, get your double vax and get on with it and learn to live with it… no one over here seems to want to get locked down again. No one likes the lockdown. They just said ‘enough’s enough, everyone go and get double jabbed’ and they’re learning to live with it,” Warne had said.