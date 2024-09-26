Shakib hopes to end Test career in Mirpur if ensured secure passage; or Kanpur could be his swansong

Bringing the curtains down to an 18-year international career, Bangladesh’s veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday said he wants to play his final Test in Mirpur when Bangladesh hosts South Africa next month, but only if given a secure passage to leave the country; else the second Test against India in Kanpur, starting on Friday, will be his swan-song.

“Its my desire to play my last Test match in Mirpur. If that doesn’t happen, then this will be my last match,” Shakib said in the pre-match conference, where he also revealed that the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean was his final appearance for Bangladesh in the shortest format.

With Cricket South Africa (CSA) yet to give green signal for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh,

it appears that the series is still tentative, and Shakib’s plans of playing his final Test in Mirpur solely depends on the situation in Bangladesh, that witnessed weeks of nation-wide agitation in July and August in which several hundreds of people were killed and, subsequently led to the ouster of long-serving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier this week, a team from the CSA took stock of the security situation across the venue and a decision on the series, comprising two Tests in Dhaka and Chattogram.

Shakib was a member of parliament of Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League, against whom the protests were directed. Since the fall of the Awami League-led government on August 5, Shakib has faced complications and has not been in the country.

“I am available for the South Africa series but since there’s a lot happening back home, naturally not everything depends on me. I have discussed my plans about Test cricket with the BCB. Especially this series and the home series. I was thinking that it could be my last Test series,” Shakib said.

“I have told (BCB president) Faruque bhai and the selectors. If there’s a chance and if I can play, my last Test will be in Mirpur. The board is trying to ensure that I can play and feel safe, at the same time that I can leave the country without a hitch,” he added.

Shakib, who was named as an accused in a murder case by the Adabor police station, expressed concerns over his security back in Bangladesh, although the BCB allowed him to continue playing for the national team until he was proven guilty. The board had also assured that Shakib wouldn’t face any trouble if he were to return to Bangladesh to play.

“It has been tough for me. Only Allah knows how I am focused on the game. Even I don’t know. There is a case against me. Everyone has the rights. You all know what type of case it is or where I was and what I was doing at that time. I don’t want to talk much about it. I have never been involved in trading myself. I will be glad to see evidence of it. People can do these things, but if it was done properly. It would have been better for me. False allegations are not really giving our country a great outlook. It is not very appropriate.”

“I am a citizen of Bangladesh, so I shouldn’t have any problem going back to Bangladesh. My concern is my safety and security in Bangladesh. My close friends and family members are concerned. I hope things are getting better. There should be a solution to it,” he said.

Shakib, who recently became the oldest player to represent Bangladesh in Test cricket at 37, said it was the right time to move on and make way for the next batch of Bangladesh cricketers as he announced his retirement from the longest and the shortest formats. This also means that Shakib will be available only for the 50-over formats from here on.

“In T20Is, I felt I played my last match during the last game of the World Cup. We’ve discussed this with the selectors and the board. I’ve been looking at the 2026 T20 World Cup. This is the right time for me to move on and BCB will look into some new players. I won’t be playing the upcoming T20 series (against India and West Indies) where the new players have opportunities. It will be a good move to build the team towards the 2026 T20 World Cup. We have taken this as a collective decision,” he said.

“I am not hurt or disappointed. I think it is the right time to move on, and create a place for the new players. If I do well in the franchise leagues in the next months, BCB can call me up if they feel I can contribute to the T20 side. At this moment, I don’t see myself in the T20Is. I think South Africa will be my last Test series. Basically you can say that I can see the end of my career in these two formats.

“I am happy. I don’t have any regrets in my life. I have enjoyed my cricket career. I think it is the right time for me and Bangladesh cricket. The board president and selectors feel that it is the right time too. I have always focused on how I can contribute to the team. Whether batting, bowling, fielding or using my brain,” he added.