Smith retires from ODIs, to continue in Tests & T20Is

Australian batting great Steve Smith announced his retirement from ODI cricket effective immediately following Australia’s semi-final loss to India at the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai on Tuesday. He will continue featuring in Tests and T20Is.

The 35-year-old Smith, informed his team-mates immediately after the loss to India that he had played his last ODI match, meaning he will not be part of Australia’s team for the 2027 ODI World Cup despite standing in as captain for the Champions Trophy in the absence of Pat Cummins.

“It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it. There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic team-mates who shared the journey,” Smith said in a statement.

Opening up on his decision, Smith said that it was the perfect time for new faces to step up in the ODI format. “Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 World Cup so it feels like the right time to make way.”

“Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship final, the West Indies in the winter and then England at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage,” he added.

Smith, who featured in 170 ODIs for Australia, scored 5800 runs at 43.28 including 12 centuries and 35 half centuries while also registering 28 wickets to his name. Only five players have scored more than his 12 ODI centuries and only David Warner has a better average among those five.

The batter was also an integral member of Australia’s Cricket World Cup winning sides in 2015 and 2023. In 2015, he made five consecutive fifty-plus scores including 105 in the semi-final win over India and 56 not out in the final against New Zealand at the MCG, where he also hit the winning runs. Smith also led Australia in 64 ODIs from 2015 to 2025.

Smith, who has maintained he was a series-by-series proposition in every format, given that there were questions raised on his future in international cricket in recent years, but remains committed for at least another home summer. It would be interesting to see whether he is available for the away series against India and England in 2027.

Smith’s former teammate and current selection chair George Bailey said the retirement decision was fully supported by everyone within the Australian setup.

“We fully understand and support Steve’s decision to retire from One Day International cricket. Steve has said on many occasions he is approaching the remainder of his playing career on a series-by-series basis, a position which hasn’t changed and one Cricket Australia supports,” Bailey said.

“His record as a batter across 170 games is exemplary and to leave the format as a two-time World Cup winner cements his legacy as one of the great Australian ODI players.

“From an NSP (National Selection Panel) standpoint, Steve remains fully committed to Test cricket and is an integral member of and leader within that team,” he added.

Smith is currently out of Australia’s T20I plans after being left out of the 2024 T20 World Cup squad but has expressed his desire to continue in the format, especially at the 2028 Olympic Games in T20 cricket.