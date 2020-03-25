At a time when the human race is fighting a stiff battle of survival against the COVID-19 pandemic, the message of unity has come from all the corners across the globe.

In one such gesture of unity, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi, along with the members of his foundation, has been seen donating rations, disinfectant soaps, masks and the other required materials in the poorer community of his country.

For #Covid19, doing my part by creating mass awareness on precautions, symptoms, dos&donts. @SAFoundationN distributed ration, installed hand sanitizers at #SFCH & made an isolation ward for ones with symptoms. Do ur part NOW by #SocialDistanacing! pic.twitter.com/qVYLMtAS2g — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 21, 2020

Day 3 of serving the needy: packs containing disinfectant soap, material, food & a sheet on preventative measures to take to avoid the contraction & spread of #CoronaVirus were included, with advice to stay at home. Let’s pull together & serve others too #DonateKaroNa #HopeNotOut pic.twitter.com/etxR2E1YR5 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 24, 2020

His efforts have not gone unnoticed and instead, they have crossed the border to catch the attention of his yesteryear rival Harbhajan Singh. Praising the efforts of Afridi, Harbhajan said, “Great work for humanity Shahid Afridi. May God bless us all… more power to you… praying for world’s wellbeing…Nanak naam chardikala tere bhaane sarbat da bhala.”

Great work for humanity @SAfridiOfficial May god bless us all.. more power to you.. praying for world’s well being..🙏🙏 Nanak naam chardikala tere bhaane sarbat da bhala 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/I0ijsTQ4vO — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 25, 2020

The former Pakistan skipper expressed gratitude to Harbhajan and replied: “Humanity is bigger than anything! Thank you Bhajji for your kind words. The world needs to unite, it is our collective responsibility to help the poor and needy in every way possible in the global fight against COVID-19.”

Humanity is bigger than anything! Thank you Bhajji for your kind words. The world needs to unite, it is our collective responsibility to help the poor and needy in every way possible in the global fight against #COVID2019 https://t.co/QasLBJ9kXk — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 25, 2020

The global crisis caused by the novel coronavirus has already killed more than 19,600 people and affected over 4,34,900 people. In Pakistan the contagion has already infected more than 1000 people with seven dead.