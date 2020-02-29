Teenage prodigy Shafali Verma, who has made a smashing entrance to international cricket, has now hit nine sixes at the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and stands one hit shy of levelling her captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s record of most sixes in a single edition of the T20 World Cup.

Only one player – Harmanpreet Kaur in 2018 – has hit more sixes in a single #T20WorldCup than Shafali Verma has in this tournament 9️⃣#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/WF27lC68z6 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 29, 2020

Harmanpreet had hit 10 sixes in five matches in 2018’s edition of the tournament when it was played in the West Indies. Verma, on the other hand, has played four matches and has at least one more match to either level or surpass her captain when India take to the field in the semifinal.

The 16-year-old has been in brilliant form at the quadrennial event and has been providing India with blistering starts at the top throughout the tournament. Riding on her blitzkrieg 47 off 34 balls, India chased the winning total of 114 with more than five overs to spare in their last group match to defeat Sri Lanka by seven wickets at the Junction Oval on Saturday.

Earlier, opting to bat first Sri Lankan batters had a tough day at the office as the Indian bowlers dominated them thoroughly. Radha Yadav was the star of the pack as she returned with her career-best figure in T20I cricket 4/23.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad also had her time out as she took 2/18. All the other bowlers, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav, took one wicket each.