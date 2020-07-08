Defending Serie A champions Juventus failed to extend their lead at the top of the points table as they were humbled 2-4 by AC Milan at the empty San Siro Stadium in Milan on Tuesday. The Old Lady had a 2-0 lead, given by Cristiano Ronaldo and Adrien Rabiot, before Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Frank Kessie, Rafael Leao and Ante Rebic scored for the hosts.

The game saw contrasting two contrasting halves as the opening 45 minutes failed to produce a single breakthrough, while the second witnessed six goals. Juventus opened the scoring in the 47th minute by French international Adrien Rabiot’s left-footed shot, which was his first Serie A goal. Six minutes later, Cristiano Ronaldo doubled the advantage.

Milan, who are determined for the taste of European action next season, were reluctant to let Juventus go away with points. They turned the fate of the match in a flash and scored three quick-fire goals in a span of five minutes.

The first one came through a penalty from Milan veteran Ibrahimovic after Leonardo Bonucci’s handball. The former Swedish international was in the heart of the matter for the second goal, as well, and assisted Kessie who brought parity in the match in the 66th minute.

A minute later, the Rossoneri then sent a shockwave to the Juventus camp as they went up in the for the first time with the help of Leao. The final nail in the coffin was hammered by Rebic in the 80th minute which left the Turin-based travellers in utter disbelief.

Sarri made some desperate changes and brought in fresh legs in the frontline in the form of Aaron Ramsey and Douglas Costa. But it proved too little as Milan scripted one of their best shows of the season.

Juventus, however, remain on track for a ninth straight title, sitting seven points clear of Lazio with seven matches remaining.

Earlier Tuesday, Lazio were beaten 1-2 at relegation-threatened Lecce. Lazio’s defender Patric was dismissed in injury time for biting Lecce’s Giulio Donati.

Lazio’s strikers Felipe Caicedo put his team in the lead in the fifth minute, while Lecce equalised the game on the half-hour mark with a header from Senegalese forward Khouma Babacar. Lecce was awarded a penalty for a controversial handball against Patric, but Mancosu’s shot went over the crossbar.

Lecce center-back Fabio Lucioni headed in a corner to give the home team a shock lead in the 47th minute.

The win helped Lecce end a six-match losing streak and climb out of the relegation zone.

With IANS inputs