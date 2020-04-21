The 2019-20 season of Serie A may not return as the Italian Football Federation is planning to see-off the campaign after the lockdown due to the deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country gets revoked.

The situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has made Italy one of the worst-hit countries with more than 24 thousand fatalities, is unlikely to get better anytime soon but Serie A officials are willing to finish the season even if that means playing behind closed doors.

“The Lega Serie A Council that met today unanimously confirmed its intention to complete the 2019-2020 season, if the government allows it to take place in full compliance with the rules for the protection of health and safety,” Goal.com quoted an official statement from Serie A.

“The resumption of the sporting activity, in the so-called Phase 2, will take place in accordance with the regulations laid out by FIFA and UEFA, with the decisions of the FIGC as well as in compliance with the medical protocols for the protection of footballers and all professionals,” it added.

Earlier, the Serie A officials had said that the competition won’t resume unless the health conditions in the country allow for it.

“With regards to the possible completion of the remaining Serie A and Coppa Italia matches, Lega Serie A will only consider the resumption of sporting activity when health conditions allow it, adhering, as it has always done, to government decrees and taking into primary consideration the

protection of the health of the players and all those involved,” it added.

However, a BBC report last week had quoted the Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora as saying that he was hoping to confirm May 4 as the return date for the country’s top-flight football competition Serie A training, after the league was suspended last month till May 3 due to the deadly outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.