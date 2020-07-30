Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri did not seem to be too bothered about their 0-2 drubbing at the hands of Cagilari in Seria A on Wednesday. Despite the defeat, Sarri urged his players to stay calm and come back fresh for their last league game of the season against Lyon later this week.

“We are not worried about today’s game, we come off a Scudetto victory a few days ago. It was an atypical evening, for many reasons. Now it’s important to recover for the game on Friday,” Sarri was quoted as saying on the official website of Juventus.

Meanwhile, Cagilari took to the offensive mode right from the initial whistle. Their ploy paid dividends within just eight minutes when Luca Gagilano sent a delivery from Federico Mattiello into the back of the net.

Gagilano was at the heart of the matter when he assisted Giovanni Simeone who then scored the other goal of the night and doubled the lead for the hosts in the second minute of first-half’s stoppage time.

Despite a two-goal lead, the star-studded Juventus team failed to reciprocate their opponents’ determination in the second half and the endured their fifth league defeat of the season. Cristiano Ronaldo, who had scored in Juventus’ last match against Sampdoria, failed to create any impact whatsoever.

“The mentality and the dribbling level is satisfactory: what has to be raised is the pace of passing and the speed of the ball, but it is also true that to do this, you need greater athletic brilliance,” Sarri said.

“Ronaldo’s strength is that he is not identifiable in terms of movements, he is instinctive, and it’s often the case that the other attacker must adapt to him. His presence today? Yesterday, we talked to him and he was very motivated, he wanted to play,” the former Napoli and Chelsea manager added.

However, the result did not affect Sarri’s men. Juventus were already crowneda the Serie A champions for the 2019-20 season when they registered a 2-0 defeat against Sampdoria earlier this week.

With 83 points, Juventus have a lead of four points over second-placed Inter Milan. In their final match of the Serie A season the Old Lady will play AS Roma.