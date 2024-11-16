Paul Pogba and Juventus agree to terminate contract

Paul Pogba and Juventus have mutually agreed to part ways as the French midfielder faces an 18-month ban from football.

The 2018 World Cup winner tested positive for DHEA, a substance that boosts testosterone levels, during a routine drug test in September 2023. Pogba’s contract with the Italian club will officially end on November 30, 2024, as the 31-year-old looks to prepare for a return to the pitch in March 2025.

In a statement released by Juventus, the club acknowledged Pogba’s contributions during his time in Turin and wished him success in his future endeavours.

Advertisement

“Juventus Football Club and Paul Pogba announce that they have reached a mutual agreement for the termination of their contract as of 30 November 2024. The club wishes Paul the very best for his professional future,” read the statement.

Pogba reciprocated the sentiments, expressing gratitude to the club and its fans. “My time at Juventus has come to an end. It has been a privilege to wear the Bianconeri shirt and share so many special moments together. I will cherish the memories we have made,” Pogba said.

Initially handed a four-year suspension, Pogba successfully appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to reduce the ban to 18 months. The midfielder has maintained his determination to return stronger once his suspension is lifted.

In a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to Juventus supporters, Pogba reflected on the bond he shared with the fans during his time in Turin. “There are moments when things don’t go the way we want, but one thing is certain: the bond I have with you, dear fans, will remain unforgettable. You have given me so much, more than I can put into words, and I will always carry with me all the affection you gave me. You’ll be in my heart, always. Good luck, @juventus,” he wrote.

Reports suggest Pogba is eyeing a move to Ligue 1, with Marseille emerging as a potential destination. A return to French football could provide the former Manchester United star a chance to rejuvenate his career and work his way back to competitive football after his suspension ends.