Juve part ways with head coach Allegri

Serie A powerhouse Juventus had relieved Massimiliano Allegri of his position as head coach on Friday, days after the Tuscan led the Bianconeri to win the Coppa Italia title.

“The exoneration follows certain behaviors during and after the Coppa Italia final that the club deemed incompatible with the values of Juventus and the behavior that those who represent it should have,” read a statement.

The 56-year-old lost his temper in the dying minute of the Coppa Italia final between Juve and Atalanta that saw him sent off by the referee.

Allegri started his second spell in Juve in 2021. In his first stint, he won five consecutive Serie A titles from 2014-15 to 2018-19 and steered the team to the Champions League final twice. But in stark contrast, during his second journey with the Old Lady, Juve only claimed one trophy.

Coincidentally, Juve and Allegri also terminated their first period of collaboration on May 17, 2019.

According to the Italian outlets, former Juve player Paolo Montero will act as an interim head coach, while current Bologna tactician Thiago Motta is expected to take over the team.