FC Barcelona will be sporting their new and fourth kit in Sunday’s La Liga encounter against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

The kit was unveiled this month and will make its debut in the league clash against The Red and Whites.

The kit is all yellow having four red diagonal stripes, and comes with yellow shorts and socks. It was launched with a tagline which translates to “it’s deep within us” in English. The tagline is in relation to the club’s Catalan identity.

📆 Diumenge 1 de desembre

⚽️ #AtletiBarça

📍 Wanda Metropolitano

💛❤️Nova equipació — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) November 28, 2019

The match on Sunday will be a tough test for Ernesto Valverde’s side with Antoine Griezmann being the eyeball as the winger plays against his former team. Barca are three points ahead of Atletico Madrid in the table but have struggled in their away matches.

Talking about their journey in La Liga 2019-20 so far, Barcelona top the table with 28 points from 13 matches. They had defeated Leganes 2-1 on November 23.

At Butarque Stadium, goals from Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal helped Barca bounce back to defeat Leganes.

Youssef En-Nesyri drew the first blood of the game in the 12th minute. But Suarez’s strike in the 53rd minute leveled things. And in the waning moments of the game, Vidal sealed the victory for the visitors.

On Wednesday night, Blaugrana confirmed their spot in the knockout stages of ongoing Champions League as well. Goals from Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann helped Barca register a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund to ensure top spot in Group F of the League. It also guaranteed that the Catalan club will be among the top seeds in the 2019-20 Champions League knockout stage.