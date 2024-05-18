Gambhir among BCCI’s top choices for next India head coach

As Rahul Dravid’s stint as Team India’s head coach nears completion and he is unlikely to continue in the position post the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2024, the BCCI has reportedly reached out former opener Gautam Gambhir to fill the position.

The Statesman understands that Gambhir has no experience of coaching at international or domestic level but has been in charge of the coaching staff at two IPL franchises.

The 42-year-old was previously the mentor at Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 and 2023 when they qualified for the playoffs in both seasons – before joining the Kolkata Kight Riders (KKR) for the 2024 season, where they will finish the league stage on top of the points table.

According to top sources, the BCCI has been in touch with Gambhir and further discussions on the job are expected to take place once KKR completes their IPL campaign. However, the deadline for applying for the top job ends May 27, and day after the IPL final.

As for the incumbent Dravid has already communicated to the national cricket board of his decision to not seek another tenure.

NCA head VVS Laxman, who was also rumoured to succeed Dravid has also made himself unavailable last year due to personal reasons.