Pakistan women’s skipper Bismah Maroof paid tribute to country’s former cricketer Sana Mir by calling her a “true ambassador for women’s cricket”.

The 34-year-old Mir announced her retirement on Saturday after a 14-year-long shining career in which she was honored as one of the most successful female spin bowlers in one-day international cricket history.

“Sana Mir is a legend of the game and an ambassador of Pakistan cricket. She was one of the great minds we all played under. We all grew under her, and the credit goes to her. The name women’s cricket has here exists in a large part because of Sana’s involvement with it,” said Maroof to journalists in a video conference as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

“She has achieved a huge amount for Pakistan cricket, and she deserves all the praise she has received over the last few days. She is a true ambassador for women’s cricket around the world and I wish her good luck in whatever she wants to do next,” she added.

Mir has always been considered as the sports ambassador because her emergence inspired hundreds of Pakistani youngsters to join sports. She played 226 international matches for Pakistan, including 137 of those in which she led the team as captain.

Mir had said in a statement that it was an honour for her to serve Pakistan and she has retired with absolute pride, adding, “words fall short when I want to thank you all for the love, support and encouragement in the past”.

(With inputs from IANS)