Retired Pakistan cricketer Sana Mir on Sunday credited ICC for the “constant support and encouragement” which helped her follow her passion and dream bigger.

The 34-year-old Mir announced her retirement on Saturday after a 14-year-long shining career in which she was honored as one of the most successful female spin bowlers in one-day international cricket history.

“Sana has been the face of Pakistan cricket over the years and one of the most consistent performers around the world,” said ICC congratulating Sana for a “superb career”.

“It has been an absolute pleasure being part of the cricket fraternity. Constant support and encouragement from ICC has helped us follow our passion and dream bigger. I thank CEO Manu and everyone at ICC for their incredible support throughout,” said the legendary player replying to the tweet.

Mir had said in a statement that it was an honour for her to serve Pakistan and she has retired with absolute pride, adding, “words fall short when I want to thank you all for the love, support and encouragement in the past”.

During her glittering 15-year cricketing career, Sana played 226 internationals, including 137 as captain from 2009 to 2017.