Pakistan Women’s captain Bismah Maroof expressed her disappointment over ICC’s decision to split the Women’s ODI Championship points equally between India and Pakistan after their ODI series got cancelled.

The series which was slated to be played between July and November 2019 could not take place “despite the best efforts of both the boards”.

“The decision really was disappointing. Because we’d been waiting for a long time to play India and I’m sure our board was working on it. But I remember we weren’t able to get a response. It was quite disappointing,” Mahroof said in a video conference arranged by the PCB on Tuesday as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Days after ICC’s decision, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani had also expressed his disappointment over the verdict of the apex cricket council.

It is worth noting that ICC’s verdict saw India women qualify for the 2021 Women’s World Cup with 23 points in their kitty, while Pakistan are stranded to play the qualifiers, finishing on 19 points.

However, in a similar scenario in 2016, the ICC had awarded Pakistan full points as the BCCI had offered no written explanation for the failure to proceed with the series. Had the same happened this time, Pakistan would have qualified for the playoffs automatically, while India would have had to go through the qualifiers for the Women’s World Cup.