England cricketer Sam Curran has tested negative for COVID-19. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced the same on Friday. Notably, Curran had put himself under self-isolation in his room at the Ageas Bowl after falling ill on Wednesday night.

However, the ECB has ended all kinds of speculations that Curran may have contracted the infection since his test result has come out to be negative.

“The Surrey all-rounder, who had a sickness bug has recovered and is currently missing the intra-group three-day match, which ends today, has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl,” the ECB statement read.

“He will now return to training over the next 24-48 hours and will be closely monitored by the team doctor.

“Curran will receive a further COVID-19 test on Sunday with the rest of the playing and management group,” the statement added.

Since 23 June, a 30-member England team has been preparing for the upcoming cricketing season which is all set to be played in a bio-secure environment.