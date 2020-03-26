The English Premier League players can see a cut in their salary due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic which has hit football the most among all other sports across the world.

Some clubs in England’s top flight are in talks with the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) over if it would be right to delay a part of the players’ wages at a time when all the football leagues and tournaments have come to a standstill and most of the clubs are facing huge financial losses.

“As with other industries, the current COVID-19 crisis is having a severe impact on the finances of the game. Several clubs have already approached players with a view to imposing pay deferrals,” IANS quoted a statement of the PFA.

“In order to deal with this situation, we have called for an urgent meeting with both the Premier League and the EFL to discuss how we might proceed going forward,” the statement added.

Earlier, reports had emerged in Spanish media that La Liga giants FC Barcelona are mulling temporary salary reduction of some first-team players.

According to a report on IANS via ESPN, Barcelona CEO Oscar Grau is in talks with La Liga and other clubs around Europe so that they take concerted measures to address the impact of the coronavirus.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 21,100 and affected over 4,68,600 people worldwide, has forced the top five European leagues and the UEFA Champions League into a standstill.

Meanwhile, the English Football Association last week extended the suspension of all forms of professional games till April 30.

The announcement was made after officials of the FA, the English Premier League, the English Football League and the women’s professional game held a meeting earlier this week.