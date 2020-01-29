In a recent development, ace Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal has joined the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Wednesday and is likely to start campaigning for the party ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections on 8 February.

The Haryana-born shuttler’s addition to the party is being looked upon as a major boost ahead in the middle of the Delhi poll campaign as Saina is one of the most popular sportspersons in India with a massive fan following.

“I have won medals for the country. I am a very hardworking and I love hardworking persons. I can see Prime Minister Narendra Modi does so much for the country, I want to do something for the country with him,” Nehwal, who was donning the BJP scarf, told reporters as quoted by NDTV.

“I draw a lot of inspiration from Narendra sir,” she added.

The 29-year-old former world number 1, Nehwal has been honoured with some of the top honours by the government including the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and the Arjuna Award.

The badminton star has won as many as 24 international titles in her illustrious career as well as a bronze medal in the London Olympics. Nehwal had reached the top of the badminton rankings in 2015 and was number two in 2009.

Nehwal had previously gone on record on multiple occasions praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government’s initiatives which hinted at her inclination towards the BJP.