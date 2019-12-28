England pacer Jofra Archer found himself in an unlikely situation when South Africa players alleged him of bowling desperate no-balls and escaping sanctions from the on-field umpires on the second day of the first Test against England in Centurion.

Archer was warned for a no-ball but was not handed any sanctions when he bowled another in the same over in the third session on Friday.

Reportedly, the Proteas captain Faf du Plessis and coach Mark Boucher met match referee Andy Pycroft to discuss the matter but there appeared no immediate solution.

“The match referee has deferred the situation for comment to the International Cricket Council communications department. We have been asked to leave it to them,” a spokesperson of the South African team was quoted as saying by AFP.

“There was a little bit of conversation going on after the game. The umpires have to deal with it. Hopefully, they will make the right call,” sais senior South African pacer Vernon Philander.

During the penultimate over of the day’s play, Archer bowled a high-waist no-ball while attempting a slower delivery. The very next ball, which was also the last of the over, saw the Barbados-born pacer committing the same mistake but the umpire did not signal a no-ball immediately.

At square leg, Chris Gaffaney checked his decision to call the second no-ball, which would have disallowed Archer from bowling again, and had a discussion with his colleague at the stumps before calling it an over.

Philander criticised the umpires and said, “For me, it’s plain and simple. You are setting an example for the rest of the people looking into this game. You have to make the right call. Are you going to tolerate it at another game or are we going to put a stop to it right here?”

On Friday at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, a total of 15 wickets fell, where 10 wickets were of the visitors. England lost four wickets in the second and third session each with their last seven wickets coming for just 39 runs.

After a superb bowling effort, South Africa held their nerves in the last session to lead England by 175 runs at stumps on Day 2 of the first Test of the four-match series.