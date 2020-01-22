In a recent social media post, star Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma has wished luck to the Under-19 Indian team which is currently participating in World Cup and is optimistic that the Priyam Garg led will be able to defend the title.

“Best wishes to the under-19 cricket team in South Africa. They are already off to a great start, hope they can defend the title and bring it back,” Rohit tweeted.

Notably, the India U-19s have qualified for the Super League quarter-finals post a ten-wicket win over Japan in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

The four-time U-19 World Cup winners will be up against New Zealand on Friday.

Meanwhile, the senior Indian team led by former U-19 World Cup-winning skipper Virat Kohli has reached New Zeland for their long tour which will see them feature in 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs and a couple of Test matches.