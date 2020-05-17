In a recent social media post, Rohit Sharma has admitted that the coronavirus enforced nationwide lockdown has made him realise what he misses with his wife Ritika Sajdeh when the two are not together in the usual hectic schedule.

“As we say learning never stops, I’m grateful to have this time in hand to understand and learn something everyday about each other. This time has made me realise what we miss, when we are not together,” Rohit said in an Instagram post on his handle with a picture of him and Ritika together.

The Hitman also pledged to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic by completing Yuvraj Singh’s social media challenge.