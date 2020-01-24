Roger Federer was yet again pushed to the verge of defeat by Australian star John Millman in a Grand Slam encounter but the Swiss legend remained calm, stayed strong and brought out his immense experience into play to clinch the match at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.

Federer, world number 3 and 20-time Grand Slam champion, won the remarkable five-setter- 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(8), to advance to the fourth round of the ongoing Australian Open.

In fact, at one stage Feder was trailing 8-4 in the fifth set tiebreaker but he held his nerves to win the last six points in a row and complete what was his 100th victory in Australian Open.

The Swiss Maestro survives 👊@rogerfederer outlasts a spirited John Millman 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 4-6 7-6(8) to reach the fourth round at the #AusOpen for the 18th time.#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/wuMb4U1aBO — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2020

“Oh God, it was tough. Thank God it was a super-tiebreaker, otherwise I would have lost this one,” a victorious Federer told Jim Courier on court.

“John played a great match, he might as well have been out here [in the post-match interview] as well. He’s a great fighter, a good guy and it came down to the wire.”

With the win, Federer remains in contention for a possible semifinal clash with defending champion Novak Djokovic. He also remains in the race to increase his Grand Slam tally to 21.