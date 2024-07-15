Amitabh Bachchan calls Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon loss as ‘depressing’

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is known to be a sports lover. The 81-year-old actor loves cricket, kabaddi and tennis.

Big B did not see the Wimbledon finals, but on Monday morning, the “Kalki 2898 AD” actor turned to his X handle to share his thoughts about the Sunday’s championship match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcarez.

The ‘Deewar’ actor said ” SPAIN must be in celebration tonight.

Alcaraz of Spain, wins Wimbledon; and Spain wins the EURO 24, beating England 2-1 …

My favorite Djokovic lost, so it was depressing … but he lost to a young player of some brilliance, Carlos Alcaraz … but generous in defeat!

Notably, not only Amitabh but also other celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra, congratulated Alcaraz on his victory over Djokovic.

In the men’s finals of the Wimbledon, world no. 3 Carlos Alcaraz handed a straight 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) defeat to former world no.1 Novak Djokovic.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Nag Ashwin directed ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and he will be next seen in ‘Vettaiyan’ which is directed by T J Gnanavel and will release on October 31.