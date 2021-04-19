Swiss tennis great Roger Federer on Sunday confirmed that he will participate in the French Open at Roland Garros this year and will play in the Geneva Open as the clay-court Grand Slam warm-up.

“Happy to let you know that I will play Geneva and Paris,” Federer tweeted, DPA reports. “Until then, I will use the time to train. Can’t wait to play in Switzerland again.”

The 20-time Grand Slam winner, who will turn 40 in August, underwent two arthroscopic right knee surgeries last year and skipped the season after the Australian Open in January.

He came back to the Tour last month in Doha, Qatar, where he won one match and reached the quarterfinals.

This year’s French Open will start on May 30, one week later than originally scheduled as the organizers wish to allow more fans in attendance under the background of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Federer last played at Roland Garros in 2019, when he was defeated by arch-rival Rafael Nadal in the semifinals.

Nadal equalled Federer’s all-time record of 20 major titles after the French Open triumph last year. Current world No.1 Novak Djokovic is chasing the duo with 18 to his name.