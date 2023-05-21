RN Jayaprakash re-elected as President of Swimming Federation of India

RN Jayaprakash has been re-elected as the President of the Swimming Federation of India (SFI), announced the governing body of the sport on Sunday.

Jayaprakash was elected unanimously as the president of SFI in an Annual General Body Meeting and Election held on Sunday in Chennai. The event was held with the aim to facilitate the election of new office-bearers who will steer the future of swimming in India.

The Annual General Body (AGM) Meeting is a significant occasion where the members of the Swimming Federation of India gather to discuss the progress and achievements of the past year.

RN Jayaprakash at Annual General Body Meeting said in an SFI press release, “It has been a privilege to be re-elected as the President of the Swimming Federation of India for a second consecutive term. During my first tenure, I can proudly state that Indian swimming has progressed tremendously as we witnessed history being created when 2 of our nation’s swimmers achieved the A Qualifying standard for the Olympic games in 2021.”

“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, SFI has assured that the entire swimming fraternity in India had the optimal support required in terms of infrastructure, best training facilities, world-class coaching, global exposure to our young upcoming junior-level swimmers, and strengthening the grassroots level structure of this sport. We have a lot more work to be done and I’m optimistic towards India becoming a dominant global force in Swimming in a few years’ time,” Jayaprakash said.

The Federation has identified key focus areas for its Mission 2028, aimed at furthering the development of swimming in the country. These focus areas include the establishment of a National Database of Swimmers, Coaches, and Academies, the implementation of an Indigenous Coaches Education & Certification pathway, the creation of a systematic Talent Scouting Structure and Protocols, the review of the Competition Structure, and the development of a National Talent Pool & Athlete Development Pathway, an official statement from the federation said.