Post India’s thrilling win in the Super Over in the fourth T20I against New Zealand on Friday, India skipper Virat Kohli took to social media to share his happiness.

In the Super Over, Kohli came to open the innings ahead of Sanju Samson and gave the finishing touch to take India home. Chasing 14 runs in the 6-ball game, KL Rahul smashed 10 runs off 3 balls and skipper Kohli did the rest.

“Rising up to every challenge. What a game!” wrote Kohli on Twitter.

Rising up to every challenge. What a game! 💯 👊🇮🇳 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/5kUSbD3P4m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 31, 2020

Earlier at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand skipper Tim Southee, who was holding the post in the absence of injured Kane Williamson, had won the toss and opted to bowl first.

An excellent fifty from Manish Pandey powered India to 165 for 8 in 20 overs. Pandey scored runs 50 runs off 36 balls. His blitzkrieg included 3 fours. However, opener KL Rahul, who scored 39 off 26, was the second-highest run-scorer for India. Meanwhile, skipper Kohli could score only 11 runs off 9 balls before losing his wicket to Hamish Bennett, courtesy a stunning catch by Mitchell Santner.

Ish Sodhi was the wrecker-in-chief with the figures of 3 for 26 in his 4 overs. He claimed the wickets of Rahul, Shreyas Iyer (1) and Shivam Dube (12).

In return, half-centuries from Colin Munro (64 off 47) and Tim Seifert (57 off 39) kept New Zealand well on top of the chase but an anti-climax saw the Kiwis score only 10 runs off the final 12 balls.

India ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled the penultimate over giving away just 4 runs. Following him, Shardul Thakur conceded just 6 runs in the final over to force a Super Over.