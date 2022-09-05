Rising Indian cricket all-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues turns 22

Jemimah Rodrigues , child prodigy and now considered the future of the Indian women’s cricket team, is celebrating her birthday today. Rodrigues, who turned 22 today is already a star and gaining much fan following among the young cricket enthusiast.

Mumbai-born Jemimah is a right-hand middle-order batsman, who occasionally balls right arm off-break. She had the fifth-highest run in the CWG 2022.

7⃣9⃣ international matches

1⃣6⃣6⃣7⃣ international runs Here’s wishing @JemiRodrigues a very happy birthday #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/JwqQIWTkHI — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 5, 2022

The fifth-highest run scorer in the CWG 2022 tournament in Birmingham, Jemimah emerged as a key member of Team India’s successful deep-run.

In CWG 22, India claimed the first-ever women’s cricket silver medal in history, after nine runs defeat in the final against Australia.

She had previously suffered a wrist injury when playing Barbados in a league stage match, and for a brief period, she switched to hockey after her exclusion from team India due to her poor form.

She also participated in “The Hundred” for the Northern Superchargers team in England, and in “WBBL” for Melbourne Renegades Women.

During her 58 T20I appearances for India, Jemimah has averaged an amazing 29.6 with seven half-centuries. For India, she has also participated in 21 ODI matches.