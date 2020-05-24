With India under nationwide lockdown for close to two months now owing to the coronavirus crisis, sporting stars are keeping their fans engaged and entertained by interacting with them on social media but at the same time urging them to practice social distancing and the government guidelines as much as possible. India batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues, known to be the fun-loving lady that she is, also did her bit to try and cheer up the gloomy atmosphere.

She put together a retro mashup which was shared on Sunday by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter account.

“Begin your Sunday on a musical note courtesy Lil J! Get ready to be mesmerized as our in-house rockstar @JemiRodrigues shows off her singing and ukulele skills,” the BCCI captioned the post.

The 19-year-old sung popular Bollywood hits like ‘Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Mein’, ‘Hai Apna Dil To Awara’, etc. Jemimah sang these songs to an ukulele.