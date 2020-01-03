India’s young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is spending his short New Year vacation with his girlfriend Isha Negi. On Thursday, Rishabh posted a photo along with his girlfriend. The couple can be spotted enjoying the snow-capped mountains in the photo.

View this post on Instagram I like me better when I’m with you 🧡🤷🏻‍♂ A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant) on Jan 2, 2020 at 10:52am PST

Rishabh chose to caption the post, “I like me better when I’m with you.” Isha also decided to share a similar photo on her social media post with the caption, “5th year and counting…love you sky big bubbie.”

View this post on Instagram 5th year and counting…love you sky big bubbie 💖 A post shared by Isha Negi (@ishanegi_) on Jan 2, 2020 at 11:06am PST

The picture went viral on social media within minutes of Pant posting the picture and is being appreciated by fans and followers of the talented cricketer across the world.

On the work front, Pant has joined the Indian team for the Sri Lanka T20I series in Guwahati. Although the Delhi lad is being seen as an heir to MS Dhoni, he has failed to live up to the expectations and the hype around him.

However, Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour had already clarified that Pant will not be kept out of the team as he is being backed by the team management and he has it in him to perform at this level.

It remains to be seen if Pant can even come close to being what MS Dhoni was on the field for the Men in Blue, let alone match or surpass it.