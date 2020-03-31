With striker Harry Kane giving hints of leaving the Premier League club Tottenham, former Manchester United center-back Rio Ferdinand shared the list of clubs who he thinks would be interested in having the England skipper in the squad.

Notably, Kane had on Sunday expressed that he wants to win trophies “sooner rather than later” and that he could leave Spurs if the Premier League club does not progress in the right direction.

Ferdinand feels that Kane would attract many clubs but the clubs who would be in the front seat are Manchester United, Juvetus and Real Madrid.

“I know Man Utd will be in for him because that type of player is perfect for them. I’m sure Juventus will be in and will Real Madrid come in? He will go for massive dough,” Ferdinand said during an Instagram Q&A as quoted by ANI.

Last year, the Spurs lost 0-2 to Liverpool in the final of the Champions League. The same year, Harry saw his team finishing fourth in the Premier League table.

“Harry has always been coy and held back but he’s dropped a couple of bombs. He’s been waiting for the dream at Spurs to materialise but it hasn’t happened. He’s frustrated,” said Ferdinand.

“Do you think Harry would be happy, fulfilled and satisfied if he scores goals, break records but with no trophies at the end of his career? No. He will be upset and devastated. I think that statement means Harry is off, he wants to win trophies and that will alert clubs,” he added.