Premier League giants Manchester United seem to gradually come back to winning ways following a poor start to the season. They not only defeated defending Premier League champions Manchester City 2-1 on Saturday but also had lots of other positives from the game. The biggest positive is that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ’s plan for the team has now evidently started to bear some fruits.

However, the team is still fifth at the table since they have not been able to sustain their form in the Premier League. Solskjaer has now explained this lack of consistency a bit elaborately.

“If the boys are then telling me they can’t get up for these games – then we’ve got a problem,” Solskjaer was quoted as saying by several British newspapers.

“But if it’s a mental thing, then we can sort it out.

“When I played, that’s how we won the league – we never gave points away against the lesser teams, the not-so-good teams.

“The Premier League is difficult – if you don’t have that mentality you won’t get results.

“I’ll work on the mentality.

“It’s consistency (that is the key) and just being better at taking care of our chances,” Solskjaer added.

“We’ve had chances in every single game. There are so many games I could go through that we should have won.

“We know that we have to get better results against teams that drop deeper. We’ll improve on that,” he concluded.