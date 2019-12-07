Premier League side Chelsea’s transfer ban was lifted on Friday. This means that the Blues will be able to enter the transfer market in the January window and even add much-needed reinforcements that can help reach the zenith of the Premier League yet again.

Many fans and commentators are of the opinion that the transfer was, in fact, a blessing in disguise for Chelsea since manager Frank Lampard turned to youth as a result and that has brought Chelsea’s campaign back on track. They now look like a side that can beat any opposition in the world on their day.

Although Chelsea find themselves in the top four as of now with their current set of players, the possibility of adding more world-class players in the squad might prove to be a little too difficult to turn down.

A report carried by The Express state that Frank Lampard has his eyes on mot one or two but as many as eight potential targets for the fast-approaching January transfer window. On top of their list is none other than Jadon Sancho.

The Borussia Dortmund star has also been linked to a potential move to Manchester United so Chelsea might be willing to go all out if they indeed believe signing him is a must in the immediate transfer window.

Other players on the list include Wilfried Zaha, Fedor Chalov, Timo Werner, Moussa Dembele, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Nathan Ake.

It remains to be seen how many of these players move to Chelsea in January.