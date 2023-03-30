RCA signs MoU with Vedanta’s HZL for cricket stadium in Jaipur

The Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) and Vedanata’s Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of the world’s 3rd largest cricket stadium coming up at Chonp village, near Jaipur at a special ceremony attended among others by the team of Rajasthan Royals.

Vedanta’s HZL will spend INR 300 crore on the stadium, one of the largest corporate investments in India’s sports infrastructure, RCA President Vaibhav Gehlot said.

The stadium would be named as “Anil Agarwal International Cricket Stadium, Jaipur’, Gehlot announced.

Kumar Sangakkara, Head Coach of Rajasthan Royals expressed happiness at the Construction of the proposed stadium and hoped that this venture would give encouragement to the new talent.

Speaking at the occasion, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc and Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd said, “Cricket is a national passion. We are proud and privileged to have the opportunity to set up this world-class facility which will benefit players and spectators. India has huge potential as a sporting nation. Vedanta and HZL are committed to creating a best-in-class enabling environment for the flourishing of our country’s talent and interest in sports.”

Vedanta Chairman, Anil Agarwal in his message said, “Sport gives us the best life lessons in leadership, teamwork, competition and hunger to succeed. If India’s youth participates wholeheartedly with energy and passion, nurtured by world class infrastructure, they will become an unbeatable talent pool. Vedanta dedicates this stadium and its facilities to new India. Let’s play.”

The MoU was signed by Bhawani Shankar Samota, Honorary Secretary of RCA and Arun Misra, CEO Hindustan Zinc in the presence of Dr. C.P. Joshi, Assembly Speaker and Chief Patron of RCA, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc and Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd. and Gehlot.

The stadium facilities will be spread across 100 acres and have a seating capacity of over 75,000. Only Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium and Melbourne Cricket Ground have seating capacity for this stadium. In terms of the size of the playing field area this stadium would be the largest in the world.

The stadium will be completed in phases. A 40,000 capacity is set to be completed by October, 2023. The overall project of first phase will cost Rs. 400 crores, out of which Rs. 300 crores will be borne by HZL and the remaining amount of Rs. 100 crores will be taken care by RCA.