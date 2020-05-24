India head coach Ravi Shastri has been spending lockdown days with his pet dogs at home. And in the wake of the International Cricket Council (ICC) recently putting forward protocols that will have to be followed when cricketing action resumes, Shastri decided to follow the same while getting into a huddle with his dogs.

Shastri shared two pictures with his dogs on social media and wrote: “After me being given a dressing down in the social distancing huddle (meeting @ICC regulations), Skipper skipping off for a ground inspection after a light drizzle.”

While the first picture shows him in a huddle with five dogs, the second one sees one walking off in style, wearing shades.

Shastri, recently, also jogged down the memory lane to post a picture with “Ranji Trophy giant” Amol Muzumdar. Along with the picture he posted on social media, Shastri said it was India’s loss not to see Muzumdar play Test cricket.

“With one of Ranji Trophy giants — Amol Muzumdar. My last season was his first. I still believe it was Team India’s loss to not see him in whites,” tweeted Shastri earlier in the week. Shastri has been regularly posting throwback pictures to keep fans engaged.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill and the sporting arena is no exception. Most of the high profile tournaments including the Tokyo Olympics 2020 stand postponed.

Even the biggest cricketing spectacle on the planet, the Indian Premier League (IPL), stands suspended indefinitely owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus has already infected over 5 million people around the world while claiming over three lakh lives. There is still no sure shot treatment of the disease and social-distancing, self-isolation and maintenance of basic hand hygiene remain the only potent weapons of protecting oneself from contracting the infection.

(With inputs from IANS)