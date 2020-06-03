Batting legend VVS Laxman has paid a rich tribute to his former national teammate and former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid stating that it was the boy from Karnataka who was the ultimate team man and responded to every challenge that came his way with utmost dedication.

“The game’s most committed student, Rahul was the ultimate team man, responding to every challenge with complete dedication,” Laxman said in a tweet on Wednesday.

“Despite being in a position to say ‘no’, he not only kept wicket in white-ball cricket and opened the batting in Tests, but did so with utmost diligence,” he added.

Dravid donned the Indian jersey in 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and a solitary T20I against England in which he scored 13288 runs, 10899 and 31 runs respectively. The Wall also served as the wicket-keeper in 73 ODIs between 1999-2004 in which he affected 84 dismissals- 71 catches and 13 stumpings.

Laxman had earlier announced that he would be paying tributes to people who had a great impact on his career. The tribute to Dravid was part of this initiative. Earlier, the Hyderabadi cricketer had paid tribute to Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and Sourav Ganguly.