Radha Yadav thanks NDRF for assistance during Gujarat floods

Indian women’s team’s left-arm spinner Radha Yadav has expressed her gratitude to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for rescuing her family during the flooding in Vadodara in Gujarat on Wednesday night.

“We were stuck in a very bad situation. Thank you so much NDRF for rescuing us,” Yadav posted on social media on Wednesday night. The video in her post shows the surrounding areas submerged in water and rescue personnel approaching on a raft. People can also be seen wading through chest-high water.

As per reports on Thursday, 28 people had died and nearly 18,000 had to be relocated to safe areas because of rain and flood-related incidents in several parts of the western state.

Radha is a part of India’s 15-member squad for the 2024 ICC women’s T20 World Cup that begins on October 3 in the UAE.

India are grouped with defending champions Australia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand, and play their opening game against New Zealand on October 4.

Radha was last in action during the women’s Asia Cup, where she took a three-wicket haul in the semi-final against Bangladesh. She has featured in 80 T20Is for India, returning 90 wickets. Her appearances have been more limited in ODIs, with one wicket from four matches.