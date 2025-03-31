Operation Brahma: Indian Army, NDRF teams mobilized to provide aid to Myanmar earthquake victims

The Indian Army along with the National Disaster Relief Force and medical teams started the ground movement of personnel and relief assets towards Mandalay.

In what is being dubbed as one of the deadliest natural disasters to hit Myanmar in years, a massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit Mandalay, Myanmar, on Friday.

The earthquake, whose shockwaves were felt hundreds of kilometres away, left 200 people dead and several injured.

Offering aid in times of crisis, Indian government launched Operation Brahma.

A statement from the Army spokesperson stated that a total of 110 personnel from the Indian Army’s Field Hospital and 13 NDRF personnel, along with essential equipment and medical supplies, were currently enroute to Mandalay using 15 military trucks of the Myanmar Army, 3 buses, and 7 vehicles from the NDRF and Indian contingent. The convoy is being escorted by Myanmar Army vehicles.

On Sunday, 10 Indian Army Field Hospital personnel, along with NDRF members, DCM, and DA, had reached Mandalay via MAF aircraft and conducted detailed coordination with Myanmar authorities including the Chief Minister of Mandalay Division and Lt Gen Myo Moe Aung, the lead coordinator for humanitarian work.

The Indian Army’s Field Hospital has been allocated space at the Old Mandalay Airfield where a non-operational 200-bedded hospital infrastructure exists. Preparations are underway to operationalise the facility for providing medical care to affected civilians.