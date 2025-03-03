Logo

# India

UP Police reunite lost devotees from 15 countries and 20 states at Mahakumbh

Amidst the massive influx of devotees at Mahakumbh, the Uttar Pradesh Police, along with PAC, NDRF, SDRF, and Fire Department personnel, demonstrated exceptional honesty and commitment to duty.

Statesman News Service | Prayagraj | March 3, 2025 2:47 pm

Amidst the massive influx of devotees at Mahakumbh, the Uttar Pradesh Police, along with PAC, NDRF, SDRF, and Fire Department personnel, demonstrated exceptional honesty and commitment to duty. Under the special campaign launched on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, security personnel successfully reunited devotees from 15 countries and over 20 states with their families.

On-duty personnel not only returned lost valuables, including cash worth lakhs, iPhones, jewelry, and other precious items, but also ensured immediate medical assistance by rushing the sick to hospitals and providing first aid.

Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh Police played a crucial role in assisting a large number of elderly devotees in taking a sacred dip at the Sangam. From administering CPR to offering primary medical care, the forces went beyond their call of duty.

As a result, the efficiency and responsiveness of the Yogi government have resonated globally, drawing praise from countries including Russia, the United States, and Germany.

Dr Rajiv Narayan Mishra, Inspector General of PAC (Eastern Zone), stated here on Monday that the police personnel risked their lives to assist devotees at Mahakumbh. Their honesty and dedication in ensuring the safety and convenience of pilgrims have now gained recognition worldwide. Even international devotees have praised Chief Minister Adityanath for his effective management of the grand event.

