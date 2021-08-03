PV Sindhu accorded warm welcome on arrival in Delhi

PV Sindhu arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday and was accorded a roaring welcome.

Hundreds of fans poured in and gave Sindhu a befitting welcome with drums and dhols.

The government of Andhra Pradesh has announced to reward of Rs 30 lakh for the ace shuttler who had also won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“I am very happy and excited, lot of people are congratulating me. I feel thankful to the Badminton Association and to everyone for their immense love and support,” said Sindhu.