PSG name Galtier as new head coach after Pochettino’s exit

SNS | New Delhi | July 6, 2022 11:06 am

PSG name Galtier as new head coach after Pochettino's exit (Picture Credits - IANS)

Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday appointed Christophe Galtier as their new head coach after the departure of Mauricio Pochettino.

Galtier, who left Nice last month after guiding them to fifth in Ligue 1 and a runner-up finish in the French Cup last season, has signed a two-year deal until the summer of 2024 with PSG.

“I am delighted to join Paris Saint-Germain, I would like to thank the chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Luis Campos and the club for their confidence in me. I am fully aware of the responsibilities involved to coach this extraordinary team, which is one of the most competitive and spectacular squads in Europe,” said Galtier in a PSG statement.

“I am delighted to work with all of these talented players as well as the top-level staff here at the club. We acknowledge everything that Paris Saint-Germain represents in French and international football. My focus is on ambition, hard work and making the most of the team’s potential. I am delighted to become head coach of this team and to be on the bench at the magnificent Parc des Princes, a stadium that embodies a passion for football,” he added.

The 55-year-old Galtier joined Nice in 2021 after leading Lille to their first Ligue 1 title. Before joining Lille, the Frenchman spent eight seasons at Saint Etienne, where he won the French Cup in 2012-2013.

Earlier in the day, PSG confirmed the departure of Pochettino after 18 months in charge. The Argentine leaves the club after guiding them to a record-equalling 10th French title, his first league success as a manager.

The 50-year-old Pochettino oversaw an unbeaten home record in the league this season, ending the campaign with 16 wins in 19 games.

PSG regained the title but their last-16 Champions League exit – with Lionel Messi in the team – was seen as a major failure. They squandered a 2-0 aggregate lead in the Champions League against eventual champions Real Madrid to cast a serious question mark over Pochettino’s future.

Pochettino leaves PSG after 84 competitive games in charge, having won 55, drawn 15 and lost 14.

(Inputs from IANS)

