Neymar is considering leaving PSG this summer: Reports

Neymar is reportedly considering leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer after feeling targeted by clubs president Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s criticism of the team’s performance last season.

In 2017, Brazilian superstar Neymar became the most expensive player on the planet when PSG snapped him from Barcelona for 222 million euros but he has failed to help PSG break their Champions League duck during this period. After five years at the club, Neymar is now weighing up a move away due to not feeling loved by the club, according to RMC Sport.

According to a report, Juventus are considering and weighing up moves for Neymar as the maverick star has been linked with a move away from PSG this summer.

The report said that PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi recently spoke out about the team’s shortcomings last season, and refused to confirm that Neymar would still be at the club in 2022-23.

“A possible departure of Neymar this summer? What I can tell you is that we expect all players to do a lot more than last season. A lot more!,” Al Khelaifi told Le Parisien via RMC Sport.

“They all have to be 100%. Obviously, we weren’t good enough to go far. For next season, the objective is clear: to work every day at 200%. To give everything we have for this jersey, give the maximum and we will see the result. You have to become humble again. You have to change to avoid injuries, suspensions and fouls that change a game,” he added.

It is understood that Neymar felt targeted by the president’s comments, and this could have moved him closer to the exit door.

(Inputs from IANS)