One of Chelsea’s latest high-profile signing, Timo Werner, has sustained a light injury on his Premier League debut on Monday when Frank Lampard’s men defeated Brighton 3-1 in their season opener.

Werner suffered the injury after clashing with Brighton goalkeeper Mathew Ryan which resulted in a Chelsea penalty. However, the 24-year-old believes that he would be fit before Chelsea face Liverpool in their next Premier League match.

“Th knee of the goalkeeper hit me directly in the muscle and it went very hard,” Werner told in the post-match interview as quoted by Sky Sports.

“The rest of the game it hurt a lot. I couldn’t do some movements because the muscle went very hard, but at the end I’m happy that we won.

“I don’t care about this. In one week it will be good. We did a good game today, we did well, and I’m happy I won the penalty because it was important for our game.”

Werner was at his usual brilliance and showed spark of what he will be bringing to Stamford Bridge. His pace and astute movement were there for everyone to see as he kept the Brighton defenders on toe throughout the match.

However, the former RB Leipzig striker admitted that it would take some time before he adopts to Premier League’s style of play.

“The game is totally different. There is more space but you come out in the second half and the game was totally different. Brighton gave us a lot of problems,” he said.

“I played against three massive defenders, you don’t have that in Germany. Happy to be here and I think it was a good first game for me and the team.

“The second game will become harder because it is Liverpool. I tried and did my best and got an assist for the team.

“We had a lot of players not in the rhythm now but I think we will get better and better when we play more games together.”

Meanwhile, ffter Jorginho had given Lampard’s Londoners the lead, a howler from Kepa Arrizabalaga had allowed the hosts to equalise. However, goals from defenders Reece James and Kurt Zouma ensured three points for Chelsea.