Manchester United midfielder Paaul Pogba was ecstatic after scoring the winner against Burnley in Premier League on Tuesday.

The 1-0 win over Burnley took United to the top of Premier League for the first time in three years. The Red Devils were tied with same points with Liverpool despite playing one match less till they travelled to Burnley.

“I’m always happy when I win,” said Pogba, who has been consistently linked with a move away from Old Trafford at the end of the season.

“I’m happy we are playing well and happy we are at the top, but there is a long way to go and we have big games coming up.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have now taken 29 from the last 11 matches to recover from their horrific start wherre they just two wins in opening six games of the season.

The signing of Bruno Fernandes shortly after Burnley won 2-0 at Old Trafford nearly a year ago in the last meeting between the sides has transformed United’s fortunes.

And if Pogba can finally produce consistent displays worthy of the then world record fee United paid for the Frenchman in 2016, there is reason for Solskjaer to believe he can end the club’s eight-year wait for a league title.

Even though they had scaled to the top of Premier League under Jose Mourinho, Solskjaer’s team look more of a serious title challenger than any United team in recent years or after Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure.

“I’ve always said Paul is a big, big player for us,” added Solskjaer. “He is a good character in the dressing room, he is always one the lads look to (because) he’s a world champion.

“We are seeing the best of Paul at the moment. He’s getting better and better every game.”

The manner of victory against a Burnley side that had not lost at home since October also suggests United have the ability of champions to grind out a result when they need to.

The first-half was dominated by controversy over a series of VAR reviews as both sides escaped without having a man sent-off for challenges by Luke Shaw and Robbie Brady, while United had a goal harshly ruled out for a slight push by Harry Maguire when he powered home a header at the back post.

The visitors upped the pressure in the second-half and got their reward 19 minutes from time when Pogba’s volley from Marcus Rashford’s cross deflected off Matt Lowton and through the legs of Nick Pope to head to Anfield leading Liverpool.

“We couldn’t be going there at a better time to play them,” added Solskjaer. “We are in good shape, good form, hungry, these boys want to get better and that’s a test again.”

